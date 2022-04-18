New Delhi: Bhushan Kumar and Dil Raju's suspense thriller HIT - The First Case starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead, has finished the shooting the final leg of the film.

The makers took to social media to announce the official shoot wrap of the film.





The Hindi remake of the film is directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, who also helmed the original movie.

'HIT - The First Case’ is a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the film is directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu.