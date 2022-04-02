Rajkummar Rao claims his PAN card was misused, tweets to CIBIL to investigate matter

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday said he has been a victim of a fraud where his PAN card was misused to take a loan on his name.

The 37-year-old actor claimed because of this fraud, his credit score was affected and asked the officials at Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) to look into the matter.

"#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this," Rao tweeted.

#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 2, 2022

The official Twitter account of CIBIL is yet to reply to the actor.

On the work front, Rao will be seen in films like "Hit", "Monica, O My Darling" and "Bheed", all expected to release this year.