Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao claims his PAN card was misused, tweets to CIBIL to investigate matter

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao revealed that a small loan of Rs 2,500 was taken on his name without his knowledge.

Rajkummar Rao claims his PAN card was misused, tweets to CIBIL to investigate matter
Pic Credit: File Photo

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday said he has been a victim of a fraud where his PAN card was misused to take a loan on his name.

The 37-year-old actor claimed because of this fraud, his credit score was affected and asked the officials at Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) to look into the matter.

"#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this," Rao tweeted.

 

The official Twitter account of CIBIL is yet to reply to the actor.

On the work front, Rao will be seen in films like "Hit", "Monica, O My Darling" and "Bheed", all expected to release this year.

