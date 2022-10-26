NEW DELHI: Welcome to the Astraverse! A second chance to witness the power of love and light, and their fight against darkness. Disney+ Hotstar wields the power of the mighty astras with the digital premiere of this year's biggest blockbuster - 'Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva'. Viewers can live and relive the grand experience at their own comfort in a choice of their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Releasing on November 4, 2022, the magnum opus is produced by Star Studios & Dharma Productions, directed and written by Ayan Mukerji.

Ahead of its digital premiere, Mouni Roy, who plays the fierce yet powerful Junoon in the Astraverse, spoke about receiving heartfelt appreciation for her antagonistic character in the action-adventure fantasy film. "I was quite overwhelmed with all the support coming my way! There is a lot of curiosity, a lot of questions about Junoon and who she is - which is very exciting," said the star who won the hearts of viewers.

"It is not very easy to strike a chord as the villain in a project of this scale but to have made that connection with the viewers is extremely gratifying and humbling. I am eternally grateful to Ayan for giving me the opportunity to play such an amazing character," she added.

Catch the path-breaking Ayan Mukerji-directorial, 'Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva', exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, streaming from November 4, 2022 onwards.