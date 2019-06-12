It's official! Deepika Padukone to star with Ranveer Singh in '83—See pics

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the 'It' couple of Bollywood and give us major relationship goals! Be it being spotted walking hand in hand at the airport or making a stylish appearance at an event, these two often grab the limelight. It has been long that we saw Dippy darling and Baba play a couple in any film and our wait has finally come to an end! The super adorable couple will be seen playing husband and wife in Kapil Dev's biopic, '83'.

Ranveer took to Instagram and shared pictures of his real and reel life wife with the '83' squad!

Check them out here:

“Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?! @deepikapadukone plays Romi Dev in @83thefilm !!! Genius casting courtesy @kabirkhankk #83squad” the actor captioned one of the pictures.

Now, we bet that made you go 'Awww'. We are thrilled to learn about this development and can't wait to see the couple share screen space yet again! It was a treat watching them starring as a couple in films like 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Ram-Leela'.

This is the first time that Deepika and Ranveer and starring in a film together post their wedding in November 2018.

With Deepika joining the cast, we are sure expectations from '83' will soar higher!

The film is being directed by Kabir Khan and will hit the screens in April 2020.