It's Salman Khan vs Aayush Sharma on Antim: The Final Truth's first poster!

New Delhi: Salman Khan and brother-in-law actor Aayush Sharma's first poster of Antim: The Final Truth is out! The Salman Khan Films production backed venture will see the two together in this actioner for the first time ever.

The poster of Antim: The Final Truth gives a sneak peek into what we can expect from the movie. Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma can be seen in an eye lock and it is evident that this will be the fight till the end.



The poster design is intense and shows an epic clash between the two leading men.

The plot of the movie Antim primarily revolves around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies. A two-hero film, Antim brings two protagonists from entirely two divergent worlds and ideologies in a face-off, leading to a ravening and a nail-biting finale.

Presented by Salman Khan Films, Antim is produced by Salma Khan and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.