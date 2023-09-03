trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2657156
JAANE JAAN

'Jaane Jaan' New Poster: Jaideep Ahlawat Stuns Audiences With Dramatic Transformation In Kareena Kapoor-Starrer

The Netflix movie introduces a never-before-seen avatar of the versatile actor, leaving fans and critics alike eagerly anticipating his enigmatic character in the film.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 12:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Jaane Jaan' New Poster: Jaideep Ahlawat Stuns Audiences With Dramatic Transformation In Kareena Kapoor-Starrer Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The newly unveiled poster for "Jaane Jaan" has taken the film world by storm, showcasing an astounding makeover for Jaideep Ahlawat. In this captivating image, Jaideep unveils a completely different side, sporting a menacing, partially bald appearance and a remarkable weight loss.

The Netflix movie introduces a never-before-seen avatar of the versatile actor, leaving fans and critics alike eagerly anticipating his enigmatic character in the film.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Jaideep Ahlawat's recent ventures, 'Paatal Lok 2' and the Netflix feature 'Jaane Jaan,' have demanded remarkable physical transformations alongside his exceptional acting prowess. For 'Paatal Lok 2,' he underwent a significant weight gain to reprise his role as Hathi Ram Chaudhary, collaborating closely with experts for a healthy transformation. 

Now, in 'Jaane Jaan,' an adaptation of 'The Devotion of Suspect X,' he has shed those pounds for a crucial character. Fans are eagerly awaiting both projects to witness Ahlawat's incredible versatility on screen. 

