Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na Turns 15: Genelia Says, ‘I Will Always Be Aditi’

Bollywood romantic comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na completed 15 years of its release on July 4. This movie not only marked the debut of Imran Khan, nephew of Aamir Khan, but also captivated audiences with his amazing chemistry with co-star, actress Genelia D'Souza (now Genelia Deshmukh). Directed by Abbas Tyrewala, this movie left an indelible mark on the audience. Reflecting on the movie’s impact, Genelia took to Instagram and shared a post that resonated with fans. Genelia touched hearts by stating that she is and will always be Aditi, the name of her character in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

Genelia’s Instagram post

Genelia Deshmukh posted a video on her Instagram Stories, which is being liked by her fans. In the video, she can be seen standing on a balcony with a lot of greenery around her. It seems like the actress shot the video right after waking up.

Genelia captioned the video, “15 years of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and I am glad that I was and will always be Aditi.” She also added the Kabhi Kabhi Aditi song to her video.

Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan’s debut

15 years ago, Aamir Khan launched his nephew Imran Khan in Bollywood. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na was co-produced by Aamir Khan. Made in just Rs 10 crore, this film had a worldwide collection of Rs 84 crore. Imran also received the Filmfare Award for Best Debutant Male for Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. This film did not only bring success to Imran but is also one of the most successful films of his co-star, Genelia D'Souza (now Genelia Deshmukh).

The endearing tale of friendship, heartbreak, college life, and romance struck a chord with many and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na still remains a memorable film for the audience even after 15 years. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’s album was also a big hit. Be it Kabhi Kabhi Aditi, Kahin Toh or Pappu Can’t Dance Saala, every song from the film was a huge hit.