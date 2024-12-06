Jaat Teaser Out: Sunny Deol’s Explosive Stunts And High-Octane Action Left Fans Awestruck -WATCH

New Delhi: The highly anticipated teaser of Sunny Deol's upcoming action extravaganza 'Jaat' has finally dropped, sending fans into a frenzy.

Following an exclusive premiere attached to the blockbuster Pushpa 2 in theaters yesterday, the teaser premiered on a record-breaking 12,500 screens worldwide, marking the largest teaser launch in Indian cinema history.

Watch The Teaser Below!

The energy in cinemas was electric as audiences cheered, whistled, and applauded Sunny Deol’s gripping performance and thrilling action-packed sequences.

Fans were left on the edge of their seats, with the teaser delivering a reminder of why Sunny Deol remains the original action hero of Indian cinema.

Directed by the visionary Gopichand Malineni and produced by the powerhouse duo of Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory,

The music for 'Jaat' is composed by the sensational Thaman S, with Rishi Punjabi handling the cinematography, Navin Nooli overseeing the editing, and Avinash Kolla in charge of production design.

The technical crew, featuring action choreographers Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, promises to deliver breathtaking stunts and action sequences that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Jaat features a stellar cast, including Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra, the film promises a narrative as powerful as its action.

Jaat will hits theaters in April 2025.