close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jabariya Jodi

Jabariya Jodi collections: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra starrer gets a slow start

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' opened up to a slow start at the Box Office.

Jabariya Jodi collections: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra starrer gets a slow start

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's 'Jabariya Jodi' opened up to mixed reviews as it released on August 7, 2019. Directed by Prashant Singh, the film is based on the concept of 'Pakadwa Vivah', i.e. Groom kidnapping for forced marriages, a practice still prevalent in Bihar.

The day one collections of the film are now out and it is off to a slow start.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collection figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#JabariyaJodi is dull on Day 1... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.15 cr. India biz.”

This is the second time that Parineeti and Sidharth have shared screen space after having worked together in `Hasee Toh Phasee`. 

'Jabariya Jodi' is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh. It's track 'Khadke Glassy' went viral and is the nation's new dance anthem.

Will the film witness growth in terms of collections? Time shall tell!

Tags:
Jabariya JodiSidharth MalhotraParineeti Chopra
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra gushes about her 'Paani' production team's National Film Award

Must Watch

PT38M3S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day