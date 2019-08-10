Jabariya Jodi collections: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra starrer gets a slow start

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's 'Jabariya Jodi' opened up to mixed reviews as it released on August 7, 2019. Directed by Prashant Singh, the film is based on the concept of 'Pakadwa Vivah', i.e. Groom kidnapping for forced marriages, a practice still prevalent in Bihar.

The day one collections of the film are now out and it is off to a slow start.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collection figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#JabariyaJodi is dull on Day 1... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.15 cr. India biz.”

This is the second time that Parineeti and Sidharth have shared screen space after having worked together in `Hasee Toh Phasee`.

'Jabariya Jodi' is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh. It's track 'Khadke Glassy' went viral and is the nation's new dance anthem.

Will the film witness growth in terms of collections? Time shall tell!