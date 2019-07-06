close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jabariya Jodi

'Jabariya Jodi' song 'Khadke Glassy': Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra dance their hearts out

`Khadke Glassy` is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Ashok Mastie and Jyotica Tangri, the track is a revised version of the hit Punjabi song of the same name.

&#039;Jabariya Jodi&#039; song &#039;Khadke Glassy&#039;: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra dance their hearts out
Image Courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer `Jabariya Jodi` have released the film`s first song `Khadke Glassy`.

The song is yet another addition to Bollywood`s remix jukebox. Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Ashok Mastie and Jyotica Tangri, the track is a revised version of the hit Punjabi song of the same name.

The 2.38-minute-long video features Sidharth and Parineeti celebrating the festival of Holi. 

The two can be seen drinking what seems to be Bhang, a traditional drink that is served during Holim and dancing their hearts out.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is set to hit the theatres on August 2, 2019. This is the second time that the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in `Hasee Toh Phasee`.

If the trailer of the film is anything to go by, the film promises to leave you in splits with its quirky theme.

Tags:
Jabariya Jodijabariya jodi song Khadke Glassysidharth malhotra parineeti chopra
Next
Story

'Dhaakad': Kangana Ranaut to star in 'one of a kind female-led action film'

Must Watch

PT6M45S

News50: Watch top news headlines of the day