close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jabariya Jodi

Jabariya Jodi trailer: Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra present rustic flavour in desi laugh riot—Watch

Sidharth and Parineeti will be seen together on-screen after a long time. The duo did 2014 hit 'Hasee Toh Phasee' and the fans liked their chemistry.

Jabariya Jodi trailer: Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra present rustic flavour in desi laugh riot—Watch

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's hit on-screen jodi is back in 'Jabariya Jodi', a film produced by Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie is based on the concept of 'Pakadwa Shadi' (where the groom is kidnapped and forcefully married off).

The practice is still prevalent in some parts of Bihar.

The makers have released the much-awaited trailer and it is high on drama, emotion and perfect laughter dose.

Watch it here:

Parineeti plays the out-and-out chirpy girl who is badass at the same time. Her coloured hair and vibrant outfits will draw your attention. Meanwhile, Sidharth will be seen mouthing some funny dialogues.

The actor has tried to portray a character which is far away from any of his previous outings.

'Jabaraiya Jodi' is directed by Prashant Singh and will hit the screens on August 2, 2019.

Sidharth and Parineeti will be seen together on-screen after a long time. The duo did 2014 hit 'Hasee Toh Phasee' and the fans liked their chemistry.

Sid's last release was 'Aiyaary' and Parineeti featured in Akshay Kumar's superhit 'Kesari' this year.

 

Tags:
Jabariya Jodijabariya jodi trailerSidharth MalhotraParineeti Chopra
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' stays steady at Box Office

Must Watch

PT39M22S

Can Home Minister Amit Shah help fix the Kashmir issue?