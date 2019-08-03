Jabariya Jodi: When Parineeti Chopra injured herself while shooting for 'Khadke Glassy' song—Details inside

New Delhi: The peppy dance number 'Khadke Glassy' from Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'Jabariya Jodi' has received immense love from the audience. The revamp of the popular Punjabi song is the new dance anthem and has over 24 million views on YouTube.

However, you might not be aware that Parineeti had injured herself while shooting for the track. According to a report in DNA, Pari was high on energy and exciting while shooting and had hit her hand on one of the props while dancing, which hurt her fingers severely. However, the dedicated actress continued shooting with great enthusiasm.

Coming to 'Jabariya Jodi', the film has Sidharth and Parineeti in the lead roles who have previously worked together in 'Hasee Toh Phasee'.

'Jabariya Jodi' is slated to release in August this year and is eagerly awaited upon.

As can be inferred from the title, it is based on the concept of groom kidnapping for forced marriages. It is directed by Prashant Singh with Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh as the producers.