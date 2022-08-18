Jackky Bhagnani announces new horror flick ‘Cuttputlli’

New Delhi: After starring in films like ‘FALTU’ and ‘Youngistan’, Jackky Bhagnani has established himself as a producer in Bollywood. Time and again, he has entertained the audience with his masala stories. After giving some really good entertaining films in the past, the young producer announced his next crime thriller film, ‘Cuttputlli’ made under the banner of his production house, Pooja Entertainment.

Taking to his social media, Jackky posted an announcement video of the film which has a horrifying background music and gives a glimpse of the horror game the producer is about to bring to the audience. The producers further wrote in the caption - "Cuttputlli ka khel shuru ho raha hai. #ComingSoon on @Disneyplushotstar #CuttputlliOnHotstar.”

Actor Rakul Preet Singh also showed her support for the film as she dropped two heart emojis. Fans also showed their support for this new venture. “All the very very best Jackkay!” a user commented on the post.

Pooja Entertainment is famous for bringing out mass entertainers. Producer Jackky Bhagnani is all up with a renewed and fresh perspective on the content the company is creating in the present times.

The producer also has a lot on his plate right now with the highly anticipated action entertainer ‘Ganapath’ starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ that brings together two of the best action heroes, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for this action-comedy.