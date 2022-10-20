Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jammwal announce upcoming sports film ‘Crakk’

New Delhi: Vidyut Jammwal, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal are all set for their upcoming sports action film `Crakk`. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline dropped a series of pictures announcing her upcoming movies.In the first picture, Jacqueline was seen posing with the clapboard with the film title. In the second image, Vidyut was seen sitting in an animal cage with a clapboard. In the third photo, Arjun struck a pose by making a handgun gesture. The last picture features the director of the film. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, " Super excited for this #Crakk-ing journey!"

As interesting and quirky as it sounds, `Crakk` will be India’s first-ever sports action In the film, the actor will be seen performing a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences all on his own. `Crakk` is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

See the photos here

Talking about the film, actor-producer Vidyut said, "Looking at the current scenario and the way the audiences have changed, I have realized that everyone puts limits on everything they do, and it spreads in work, and the environment. This changing scenario has confirmed that there are no limits but only plateaus and we must not stay there. We must go beyond them. Hence a movie on extreme sports from India."

Director Aditya Datt said, "After the success of `Table No 21` back in 2012, I was told it was way ahead of its time, as it was a thriller that revolved around live-streamed games. I guess they were talking about today when time has indeed changed. `Crakk` is a script I have been working from the last 4 years, to up the game and challenge oneself, by narrating a story that has sports, gaming, action, drama and thrill."

Arjun Rampal said, "Here I am in Crakk which just offers all of the above and a lot more. Vidyut is just a phenomenal athlete and I learn something from him every day. His dedication to perfect action sequences is truly commendable."

Jacqueline Fernandez said, "I was thoroughly impressed by the script narration of `Crakk` and immediately decided to be a part of such a unique story. I`m really looking forward to working with Vidyut and the rest of the team."

Aditya Chowksey, Distribution Head, Reliance Entertainment, said, "As India`s first-ever extreme sports action film, `Crakk` is a project we all are super excited about. And with Vidyut, an action icon, we are positive that the moviegoers in India are set for a thrilling ride!"

Producer Parag Sanghvi said, "Getting on this journey of offering a story that needs to be told is superbly fulfilling, that too with my close friends."

After the success of `Commando 3`, the filmmaker-actor duo Vidyut and Aditya Datt is set to take their association to the next level by collaborating once again for their film next. `Crakk` is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

Apart from Aditya, film written by Sarim Momim, Rehan Khan with the additional screenplay - dialogue by Mohendar Pratap Singh. The movie has commenced shooting in Poland and is scheduled to release in 2023.