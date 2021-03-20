हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is grateful to be part of 'Ram Setu'

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is all set to star in 'Ram Setu' along with actors Akshay Kumar and Nushratt Bharuccha, recently announced the start of the ambitious film.  The actress said she is blessed to be a part of the film. 

Jacqueline Fernandez is grateful to be part of &#039;Ram Setu&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez posted a picture on Instagram with 'Ram Setu' co-stars Akshay Kumar and Nushratt Bharuccha on Friday, announcing the start of the ambitious film.

"Here we go!!! #ramsetu feeling so grateful and blessed to be a part of this film!!!" Jacqueline wrote as caption.

The actors started off with the Mahurat shot of the Abhishek Sharma directorial on Thursday.

Besides 'Ram Setu', Jacqueline will also be seen in 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhoot Police', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus', and 'Attack' in the coming months.

