Jacqueline Fernandez is grateful to be part of 'Ram Setu'

MUMBAI: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez posted a picture on Instagram with 'Ram Setu' co-stars Akshay Kumar and Nushratt Bharuccha on Friday, announcing the start of the ambitious film.

"Here we go!!! #ramsetu feeling so grateful and blessed to be a part of this film!!!" Jacqueline wrote as caption.

The actors started off with the Mahurat shot of the Abhishek Sharma directorial on Thursday.

Besides 'Ram Setu', Jacqueline will also be seen in 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhoot Police', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus', and 'Attack' in the coming months.