Jacqueline Fernandez-Sushant Singh Rajput's new 'Drive' poster is high on glamour—See inside

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer 'Drive' will be premiered on Netflix soon. And to keep the buzz alive ahead of its mega release, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar shared a new poster on social media.

In the new 'Drive' poster, the glam quotient is high and it features Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sapna Pabbi. The caption reads: Put the pedal to the metal for #Drive, coming soon on #Netflix and adjust your mirrors because the song, #Makhna will make you feel the ride. Out tomorrow at 12pm! @apoorva1972 @sushantsinghrajput @jacquelinef143 @tarun_mansukhani @DharmaMovies @netflix_in @zeemusiccompany

'Drive' is helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and KJo's Dharma Productions has bankrolled the thriller. It also stars Vikramjeet Virk, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi and Vibha Chibber in pivotal parts.

This is the first time that Jacqueline and Sushant have been paired together on-screen.

So, are you ready to watch 'Drive'?