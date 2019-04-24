close

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez to make digital debut with Netflix's 'Mrs Serial Killer'

Jacqueline Fernandez to make digital debut with Netflix&#039;s &#039;Mrs Serial Killer&#039;

Mumbai: Jacqueline Fernandez is set to make foray into the digital entertainment space with Netflix thriller "Mrs Serial Killer", the streaming service announced Wednesday.

The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan.

"When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent," reads the one-line synopsis of the movie.

The feature is one of the 10 new Netflix Indian original films that the streamer announced last week.

"Mrs Serial Killer" is slated to be released on the streaming platform later this year.

By the end of 2020, a total of 15 new original Indian films -- including previously announced titles "Music Teacher", "Cobalt Blue", "Chopsticks", "Upstarts" and "Bulbul" -- will be available to Netflix subscribers around the world, the streamer said previously. 

