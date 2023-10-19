New Delhi: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Ganapath' is creating a lot of buzz ahead of its release on October 20. The latest show of support for Ganapath comes from none other than Bollywood's leading actress, Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress took to social media and penned, "All the best Tiger Shroff for Ganapath. Can't wait to catch it on 20th Oct."

The electrifying trailer for 'Ganapath,' featured Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon who is all set to impress with her first foray into the action genre, is nothing short of a cinematic marvel. Recently, actor Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff took part in the promotion event of their upcoming film 'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born', twinning in white outfits.

Kriti exuded elegance with her look as she opted for a white outfit and elevated her look with minimal make-up. She accessorised her look with long white boots and a statement golden necklace. Tiger, on the other hand, wore a white shirt and black pants.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger treated fans with an interesting teaser announcement post a while back. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Duniya Badal ne ke liye duniya ko badalna padta hai! Teaser out on the 27th Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October#GanapathTeaserOn27thSept."

The video showcased Tiger Shroff standing atop the world pulling off a deadly stunt. He talked about how much he missed his fans and wondered if they'd been curious about his absence from the big screen. Sharing a sneak peek, Tiger offered fans a glimpse into the captivating futuristic world of 'Ganapath' that awaits them.

According to sources, Tiger took a risk and climbed an 80-storey building to shoot this thrilling video. 'Ganpath: A Hero is Born' marks the exciting collaboration between Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on this Friday.