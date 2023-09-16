trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663196
'Jalsa 2.0' Song: First Track From Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's 'Mission Raniganj' To Be Out Today

The motion poster and the teaser of Mission Raniganj indeed said aloud that this captivating tale is about to bring gripping stories of valour and determination.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
'Jalsa 2.0' Song: First Track From Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's 'Mission Raniganj' To Be Out Today Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The teaser of Pooja Entertainment’s upcoming Mission Raniganj gave a glimpse of the captivating story of heroism that this rescue thriller is about to bring to the big screen. While the excitement for this Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer has been constantly rising, the makers are now all set to treat everyone with the first celebration song Jalsa 2.0' that will be well-packed with all the desi vibes.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The motion poster and the teaser of Mission Raniganj indeed said aloud that this captivating tale is about to bring gripping stories of valour and determination. Elevating it to the next level, the makers are all set to release the first song 'Jalsa 2.0' from the film. The makers dropped a colorful poster from the song, revealing the first glimpse of Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra from the film. The actors are seen dressed in full Punjabi attire. With its catchy desi beats, the song promises to make you jump out of your seats and do Bhangra. This has indeed piqued the anticipation to watch out for this celebration song is all set to release today. With the song will also see the return of the Kesari couple, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. The song will be out on Jjust Music YouTube channel. 

Moreover, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is indeed a special film that marks the return of Akshay Kumar to his best genre of delivering stories of unsung heroes and their bravery. Set to hit cinemas on October 6th, 2023, the film is inspired by a real life incident at Raniganj Coalfield and from the heroic act of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill who led Bharat's coal mine rescue mission.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world, and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will be released in theaters on October 6th 2023.

