Jalsa: Vidya Balan decodes title of her upcoming drama thriller co-starring Shefali Shah

New Delhi: Vidya Balan never ceases to surprise with her choice of narratives and acting prowess. So, every time a project starring her is in line, her fans get excited.

Vidya's upcoming film, Jalsa, an Amazon Prime Video original, has also been creating a lot of buzz, especially after the release of the trailer that gave the audience a glimpse of how intriguing this story is going to be.

Known for acing every character with her acting, the actor, plays the role of Maya, a journalist in the film.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the Drama thriller also stars the powerful performer, Shefali Shah as Rukhsana, Maya’s house cook. Much like the viewers, Vidya sounds excited as she shares why this film is special to her.

“Jalsa is a very important title for me, it is a celebration. And, I think, we keep talking about you should celebrate yourself, you should celebrate your womanhood, your life every single day. In that context, at the end of the film, you feel like once you’ve been through something and once you emerge on the other side of it is like a celebration. When you’ve been through the wringer and you emerge on the other side, every little struggle or challenge that you overcome is a Jalsa, or rather, calls for a Jalsa that is a celebration of life as is with its ups and downs.”

Replete with spellbinding performances and a nerve-wracking storyline, Jalsa promises to keep you at the edge, leaving you wanting for more.

Apart from Vidya and Shefali, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidharti Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel and Surya Kasibhatla.

Jalsa will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 18, 2022, in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.