Shefali Shah opens up in-laws' sexist remarks on her work schedule, says 'nobody questions when Vipul.."

New Delhi: 'Human' actress Shefali Shah is known for her powerful persona and an attitude to die for. She has always been passionate and vocal about her opinions no matter the status quo. In a recent interview, she opened up on facing bouts of sexism from her in-laws at home.

She revealed that she would be treated differently when she would step out for shoots in comparison to her husband Vipul Shah when he would go out.

Speaking about the same, she told Pinkvilla, "I’m picked on a lot by my family. The thing is, I’m very passionate, and that’ll come across in the way I have a conversation… On a certain level, maybe from your in-laws, but they belong to a different generation. Like, I remember, when Vipul goes to shoot, obviously nobody questions, but when I’m shooting continuously, it’s like, ‘Again you have to shoot?’ And I’m like, ‘Are you serious? Did I just get asked that question?’ Or, it’s like, ‘You’re shooting for so many hours?’ That’s how it works, how come that question is never asked to your son?"

She also said that if her husband Vipul happened to do household chores, his mother would dissuade him from doing it as he is a 'big director'. However, Shefali was naturally expected to do it regardless of her standing in Bollywood.

She recalled an incident which portrayed this, she said, "I remember, once, Vipul was doing the dishes. My mother-in-law was standing behind him, and none of us wanted her to do it. And I remember her saying, ‘Itna bada director bartan ghas raha hai (Such a big filmmaker is washing dishes).’ I thought it was so hilarious. And I’m thinking in my mind, ‘Actress bartan ghas rahi hai, yeh khayal kabhi nahi aayega (But you’ll never hear them say this about an actress)’. He’s a big director, yes, but what does that have to do with the house? He’s a homemaker as much as I am."

Human is a fictional series that depicts the collateral damage due to fast-tracked drug trials for financial gains leading to innocent lives being lost to greed. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar Specials series has been penned by Mozez Singh, and Ishani Banerjee.

Apart from Shefali, actors Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe also featured in ‘Human’.