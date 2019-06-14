Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's RoohiAfza goes on floors - See pic from Day 1 on sets

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao began shooting for their upcoming film 'RoohiAfza' on Friday. The actors shared a picture of the clapboard from Day 1 of film's set on their respective Instagram accounts and wrote, "Karne aa rahe hai attention ko kabza, aaj se shuru hoti hai #RoohiAfza!"

Here's the picture:

'RoohiAfza', a horror comedy, is directed by debutant Hardik Mehta while Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba co-produce it.

Janhvi will play two characters - Roohi and Afsana - in the film. Of signing Janhvi for 'RoohiAfza', Vijan earlier told news agency IANS, "For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease, and Janhvi stood out. She really connected with the script. Her talent is still raw, but she is excited about being moulded. The script is young, refreshing and totally crazy, and she is exactly that."

This will be Janhvi and Rajkummar's first film together. She made her debut in 2017 with 'Dhadak'.

'RoohiAfza' also stars Varun Sharma and is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

(With IANS inputs)