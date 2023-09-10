Janhvi Kapoor Pens Touching Note For Makers As She Wraps Up The Shoot Of 'Ulajh' - Check PICS

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor has proved her versatality time and again in various roles in her five-year-long career so far. Recently, Janhvi was widely appreciated for her role in 'Bawaal'. The film also starred Varun Dhawan and it was directed by Nitesh Tiwari. In latest news, Janhvi has completed the shoot of her next highly-anticipated 'Ulajh'. The movie also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. The film is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures.

Taking to social media, the actress shared heartwarming pictures from the sets along with a long note. The actress wrote, “It’s a wrap still having dreams of the world we tried to create. Each film has been a lesson, and it’s story deeply and coincidently intertwined with things happening in my life. And through Suhana's journey, and the journey of making this film- my biggest learning has been to allow yourself to love what you do, to identify if you’re doing it for the right reasons, to let go of baggage and external pressures and opinions. To get off a hamster wheel that leads to nowhere and let yourself walk to your own pace, as long as you believe in where you’re going.”

She further wrote, “@iamsuds you have made me believe in myself in a way that I didn’t even know I needed. You made me feel heard, and seen and made me want to fight battles that I never knew I had a right to even be a part of. To see you smile in the face of each obstacle and embrace each challenge with enthusiasm is beyond inspiring. @shredevdube I am so grateful that I was baring my soul to a lense that was being held by you, I felt protected, inspired and sooo much love. You made each moment feel intimate and bigger than any of us at the same time. Everything about this journey has been so healing, and that’s only because of our amazing team!!! I hope you guys feel as passionately as we did, about what we’ve tried so hard to create."

On the work front, apart from 'Ulajh', Janhvi is also occupied with 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao and 'Devara' with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.