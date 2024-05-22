Janhvi Kapoor Shares She Followed A Strict Fitness Regime 'To Look Like A Cricketer' As She Promotes Mr And Mrs Mahi

New Delhi: Actress Jahnvi Kapoor came to Delhi for the promotions of hr new release Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The movie is all set to release on 31 May 3024 in theatres.

Jahnvi spoke about her experience while shooting and her Delhi visit, 'Delhi always feels like home, last time I came to Delhi was when I promoted Dhadak. She added, Rajkummar is shooting for another movie in Varanasi so wasn’t able to join her.'

Talking about the shoot, she shared “I was around 8-9 kgs heavier and I had to follow a strict fitness regime to be able to look like a cricketer. But yes it was an amazing experience and I really enjoyed it.'

When asked about her favourite cricketer, Jahnvi shared that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is her favourite.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is one of the most anticipated movies of this year, whose trailer was released just a few days ago. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are set to star as the lead couple in the film.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, while the script is written by him and Nikhil Mehrotra. Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. It is set to release in cinemas on May 31, 2024.