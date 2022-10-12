NewsEntertainmentMovies
JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film 'Mili' to be released on THIS date

 Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the film 'Goodluck Jerry'. Her new film `Mili`is touted to be a survivor-thriller film and is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie `Helen`

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 05:06 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Janhvi Kapoor new film announced
  • The film is titled 'Mili'
  • The film will be released on the 4th of November

Trending Photos

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film 'Mili' to be released on THIS date

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor is headed back to the big screen with a survival-thriller film `Mili`. This will also mark Janhvi`s first professional collaboration with her dad Boney Kapoor. 

Janhvi took to Instagram to share the first-look poster where her character `Mili` is introduced as a BSc Nursing graduate. "In 1 hour her life is going to change... #Mili," Janhvi captioned the post. Check out the details:

Here is the poster shared by the actress:

In another poster shared by Janhvi, she looks quite scared and the poster reads, "frozen but not shaken".`Mili` touted to be a survivor-thriller film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie `Helen`. Directed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier, the film also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. 

Here is the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

In 2021, as Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up shooting for Mili, she shared some photos from the sets and penned a beautiful note for the team and her dearest `Papa` - "It`s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I`ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn`t the only reason this film is so special to me- it`s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema-like @mathukuttyxavier sir."

Mili will hit theatres on November 4. 

Live Tv

Janhvi KapoorMili moviejanhvi kapoor picsHelen movieBoney Kapoor

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 10, 2022