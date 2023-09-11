New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is no less than a festival. The film is leaving no stone unturned to set a new benchmark with its constantly rising box office numbers. Day after day, the film is creating examples of success. While the film has been constantly collecting huge numbers, it has crossed the mark of 500 cr on its first weekend itself. The film has collected 520.79 cr gross at the worldwide box office.

Jawan sees a humongous day at the box office on day 4 with the collection of 71.63 cr in Hindi and 8.47 Cr. in other languages.The action thriller clocks a massive 80.10 Cr. (India nett). Setting the bar high, Jawan is breaking personal records. No wonder, the film booked the highest weekend collection ever. The film is on a path to create new benchmarks for the film industry.

The film has stuck a chord with the audience in a unique way, which is entertaining and yet delivers an impactful message, while maintains all the thrills of a high-octane action entertainer. The star cast, grandeur, music, moments have all connected with the audiences and they have showered immense love on 'Jawan'.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.