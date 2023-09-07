trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658941
NewsEntertainmentMovies
JAWAN LEAKED

Jawan Full HD Movie Leaked Hours Ahead Of Massive Release Today, Shah Rukh Khan's Actioner On Tamilrockers

Jawan Full HD Movie Leaked: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer massy entertainer has reportedly been hit by piracy and is available on torrent sites.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 08:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jawan Full HD Movie Leaked Hours Ahead Of Massive Release Today, Shah Rukh Khan's Actioner On Tamilrockers

New Delhi: Indian cinema's one of the biggest superstars - Shah Rukh Khan's massive release - Jawan, opened in cinema halls today (September 7). The buzz and hype around the action-entertainer has been huge and the excitement among fans is palpable. However, despite all of that, the piracy bug has bitten the film as well. 

Several reports suggest that Jawan was leaked online hours ahead of its release.


JAWAN MOVIE LEAKED ONLINE?

According to a report in Filmibeat.com, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan movie has been leaked on notorious torrent sites in HD format for free download. The Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara starrer has been hit by piracy and as per several reports is now available on Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz among other such platforms.

'Jawan' has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu respectively. It stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone has a special cameo in this Atlee film.

GADAR 2, KUSHI AND OTHER FILMS HIT BY PIRACY

This is not the first film to be hit by piracy. Reports suggest Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi were also leaked online.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was also marred by the piracy bug. Earlier, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, and Kartik Aaryan's latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha among many others were leaked online ahead of its release.

Also, the Telugu comedy-drama Bro featuring South superstar Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles was also hit by piracy. 

(Disclaimer: Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Zee News does not promote or support piracy in any form.)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train