New Delhi: Indian cinema's one of the biggest superstars - Shah Rukh Khan's massive release - Jawan, opened in cinema halls today (September 7). The buzz and hype around the action-entertainer has been huge and the excitement among fans is palpable. However, despite all of that, the piracy bug has bitten the film as well.

Several reports suggest that Jawan was leaked online hours ahead of its release.

JAWAN MOVIE LEAKED ONLINE?

According to a report in Filmibeat.com, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan movie has been leaked on notorious torrent sites in HD format for free download. The Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara starrer has been hit by piracy and as per several reports is now available on Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz among other such platforms.

'Jawan' has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu respectively. It stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone has a special cameo in this Atlee film.

GADAR 2, KUSHI AND OTHER FILMS HIT BY PIRACY

This is not the first film to be hit by piracy. Reports suggest Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi were also leaked online.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was also marred by the piracy bug. Earlier, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, and Kartik Aaryan's latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha among many others were leaked online ahead of its release.

Also, the Telugu comedy-drama Bro featuring South superstar Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles was also hit by piracy.

(Disclaimer: Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Zee News does not promote or support piracy in any form.)