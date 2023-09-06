Jawan Movie Release, Review Live Updates and Advance Booking Predictions: Indian cinema's one of the biggest stars - Shah Rukh Khan is all gung-ho about his massive release - Jawan, helmed by south filmmaker Atlee. The movie is opening on September 7 worldwide and early trade predictions are all hinting at a bumper opening ranging from Rs 70 to Rs 80 crore - the highest any Bollywood film ever got. Catch all the LIVE Updates on Jawan Movie Release, and film review here at Zee News Entertainment Blog. Jawan has dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu and these will also be the highest ever for a Hindi film as there is a massive South dominance in the film. It is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

Do not skip this space if you want to get all the dope on SRK's huge release Jawan: