Jawan Movie Release LIVE Updates | Review and Rating: Shah Rukh Khan's Mass Entertainer With Nayanthara To Get Bumper Opening Of Rs 100 Crore As Per Trade Analysts
Jawan Full Movie Review LIVE Updates, Early Predictions and Advance Booking: The Shah Rukh Khan film is releasing worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages respectively.
Trending Photos
Jawan Movie Release, Review Live Updates and Advance Booking Predictions: Indian cinema's one of the biggest stars - Shah Rukh Khan is all gung-ho about his massive release - Jawan, helmed by south filmmaker Atlee. The movie is opening on September 7 worldwide and early trade predictions are all hinting at a bumper opening ranging from Rs 70 to Rs 80 crore - the highest any Bollywood film ever got. Catch all the LIVE Updates on Jawan Movie Release, and film review here at Zee News Entertainment Blog. Jawan has dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu and these will also be the highest ever for a Hindi film as there is a massive South dominance in the film. It is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.
Do not skip this space if you want to get all the dope on SRK's huge release Jawan:
Jawan Early Predictions: What Trade Experts Are Saying
Film business analyst Girish Johar to Hindustan Times, "I am expecting a Rs100-crore global gross on day one. I am expecting around Rs 40 crore of that from overseas markets and Rs 60 crore in the domestic markets. It should be a comfortable opening. The opening is going to cross the opening figures of Pathaan for sure."
Meanwhile, Executive Director of PVR INOX Ltd Sanjeev Kumar Bijli told the same publication, "About two and a half lakh tickets have been booked in our circuits alone. I have an estimate of all India box office gross of Rs 65 crore and about the weekend, I have an estimate of about Rs 230 crore."
Jawan Advance Booking: SRK Film To Get Bumper Opening
Shah Rukh Khan fronted actioner Jawan is all set to open the doors of entertainment from tomorrow, 7th September 2023. The film has created noise with the trailer and the songs, which have been welcomed with an extra positive response from the audience. Talking about the advance booking, the film is going to take the tag of the Highest Opener including all languages with a massive number of tickets being sold. The actioner has sold out approximately 11 Lakh advance tickets till now for day 1 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and has overtaken the advance booking of Pathaan and Adipurush which stood at 1081091 (10.81 Lakhs) and 1074247 (10.74 Lakhs) tickets sold respectively. As we are talking, the advance booking is moving at a massive speed and the numbers for the first day will surprise everyone.
With the 11 lakh tickets sold for the opening day in all the languages without block seats, the advance booking of Jawan has crossed the figure of 30 Cr. Gross for day 1.
Highest Opening Day Tickets Sold For Bollywood [All Languages].
1. #Jawan: 11L+ (not final)
2. #Pathaan: 1081091 [10.81L]
3. #Adipurush: 1074247 [10.74L]
— Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) September 6, 2023
Intersting Numbers: #Jawan Opening Day Max Potential Estimated~~ 125 Cr Hindi Gross /105 Cr Net.
Max Trackable Gross: 105 Cr;
33% occupancy as of now in Trackable Shows!!
Even if, it touch 60% overall occupancy after release, 65 Cr Hindi Net Opening is there.
— Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) September 6, 2023
Jawan Movie Release LIVE Updates: Advance Booking Status
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is eyeing up extraordinary advance bookings which is touted to be more than 50 Crore nett mark and it just remains to be seen if it breaks the record of Pathaan. Generally, the advance bookings are above Pathaan but the national chains are lacking little short due to programming issues like holdovers digging in and demanding shows which are still not complete at the moment.
The national chains are approximately targeting a 5 lakh finish which will be a record of being third or fourth best ever in terms of tickets sold. Looking overall advance bookings for the first day will be the highest ever and the total advance may be the highest ever but looking at Pathaan it had the advantage of 5 days and the 2nd day was a big holiday.