Jawan: Makers of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Drops Mysterious New Poster, Is It Vijay Sethupathi?

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year 'Jawan' is one of the highly-awaited films of the year. The actor has been extensively promoting the film on social media by regualrly interacting with his fans and keeping the buzz high by sharing photos and other key details from the film. Following the thrilling Prevue and the captivating posters of Shah Rukh Khan in his bald avatar followed by a fierce poster of Nayanthara, the makers have now released a close-up glimpse of another intriguing character from the film. This sneak peek has left fans guessing and eagerly anticipating what’s to come next.

The makers of 'Jawan' have sparked a wave of conversation. With just a sneak peek of intense and furious eyes, makers took to their social media and said, "He's watching you closely! Watch out for him."

#Jawan pic.twitter.com/CvSJMT5PNE — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) July 23, 2023

'Jawan', promises to be a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society. Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the 'Jawan' prevue showcased stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more.

The prevue began with the inimitable voiceover of King Khan, building up the excitement for what awaits. One of the highlights for fans is witnessing the various looks of Shah Rukh Khan, in avatars they have never seen before.

Save yourself, call a fire brigade!!!



#Jawan Poster has set fire on social media #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/6ulXZvrLcV — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) July 13, 2023

Moreover, the prevue unveils a star-studded cast, featuring names from across Indian cinema. With clips of explosive action sequences, grand songs and a menacing performance by SRK on the retro track 'Beqarar Karke' in a bald look, the film promises to be full of surprises.

Helmed by Atlee, known for delivering a series of successful films, brings his directorial prowess to 'Jawan'. Adding to the excitement is the captivating background score and tracks composed by Anirudh, known for his musical contributions to some of the biggest films in recent times.

'Jawan' also features 'The King Khan rap, a high-energy and captivating track, by the Grammy-nominated and extremely popular artist Raja Kumari, which is also featured in the prevue. 'Jawan' is going to be SRK's second release after his comeback after 4 years.

The film is backed by an exceptional cast, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industries from all parts of India along with Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen in pivotal roles, broadening its appeal to audiences across all Indian languages, making it a true pan-India film.

The action-packed prevue has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. 'Jawan' is set to hit the theatres on September 7, 2023.