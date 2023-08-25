trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653493
Jawan New Motion Poster: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Many Faces Of Justice - Watch

Jawan Release Date: SRK's film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his looks in Jawan have intrigued the audiences since the launch of the prevue. While the preview has already showcased a whole new level of action to the audience, one of the most talked about elements of Jawan has been the various looks of SRK, thereby raising curiosity around what story lies behind each face. 

Bringing together all the multifaceted avatars of SRK from "Jawan" into a single frame, the new poster has been unveiled today and brilliantly displays all five different looks from the film. The seamless manner in which SRK effortlessly transitions between these diverse avatars is a testament to his remarkable versatility. 


'Jawan' is undoubtedly poised to acquaint the audience with distinct versions of SRK as never seen before. 

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

 

