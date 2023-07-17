trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636668
JAWAN

'Jawan' New Poster: Shah Rukh Khan Drops 'Thunder' Nayanthara's Fierce Look, Check It Out

This poster is undoubtedly a delightful treat for fans who have been eagerly awaiting its release.

 

Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 03:28 PM IST|Source: IANS

'Jawan' New Poster: Shah Rukh Khan Drops 'Thunder' Nayanthara's Fierce Look, Check It Out Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday unveiled a stunning new poster of Nayanthara, from the high-octane action entertainer 'Jawan', showcasing the fierce and action-packed cop avatar of the female lead.

With just a glimpse of her look in the prevue, there’s anticipation to see more of her in the film. This poster is undoubtedly a delightful treat for fans who have been eagerly awaiting its release.

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

It’s regarded as one of the most interesting casting coups with SRK and Nayanthara coming on screen for the first time.

Sharing the poster on social media, the Badshah of Bollywood wrote, "She is the thunder that comes before the storm!"

The flick is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

