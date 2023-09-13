New Delhi: The rising popularity of 'Jawan' has created a huge rise in pirated content with clips and the film being leaked across various platforms. To tackle this issue Red Chillies Entertainment has taken strict disciplinary action against individuals sharing the clips or uploading it across platforms like WhatsApp and others.



Multiple anti-piracy agencies have been hired by the production house to track down individuals and groups aggressively, who are then reported to police to take criminal action for spreading piracy. The production house today filed a police complaint with police inspector Mr. Amar Patil, from Santacruz West, Police Station against people who are in indulging in piracy.

According to a source close to the production house, "We have already tracked down pirated accounts run by individuals across various platforms, criminal and civil action is being initiated against them for releasing pirated content of the film Jawan. Piracy is a huge issue faced by the film industry at large and undermines the hard work of thousands of people associated with the film. Such acts of illegally recording and leaking, amounts to cheating, theft, and infringement/violation of intellectual property".

The production house has found that, the nature of the pirated content infringement clearly indicates that it was unlawfully accessed and stolen by persons who are distributing the same illegally for monetary gains. Further, such an act would not have been possible without entering into a criminal conspiracy by the accused. Hence criminal action will be taken against individuals and groups.

Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court has granted a John Doe order in favour of the production house to take action against leaked videos and pirated copies of the film.

Speaking of 'Jawan', the action-entertainer has been creating and breaking records with every coming days. Bringing a plethora of action, drama, and thrill, Jawan is ruling over the hearts of the masses like madness. While the film has already engraved its name in the record books with its phenomenal advance bookings, it certainly created history at the box office with its release. The film is standing on its 5th day and numbers are not at all settling down as the total of five days amounted to 319.08 crore pan-India.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles, the film also stars some of the biggest stars from south India like Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, and also features Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.