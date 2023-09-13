LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: 'Thank You For Coming' Cast Ups The Glam Game In Bold Black Outfits
Trending Entertainment News: Zee News LIVE blog brings you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industries!
Trending Photos
Latest Entertainment Buzz: Hey there Cinema buffs! The entertainment industry is filled with gossip and we love to share it with you! Zee News LIVE blog brings you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industries, Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood. From 'Jawan' creating havoc at the box office to stunning bold looks of Bollywood divas, we will keep you hooked throughout.
Keep checking this space for regular and latest showbiz and glamour world updates.
Dream Girl 2: Archana Gautam Slays In Bold Outfit At Success Party
'Bigg Boss 16' fame Archana Gautam looked absolutely stunning in a little purple dress at 'Dream Girl 2' success party last night. Archana posed for the paps and made heads turn with her stunning look. She completed her look with a sling bag and a pair of high heels.
Trending: Malaika, Esha Stun In Bold Sarees
Bollywood is filled with beauty, movies and parties; last night many celebs were snapped in the city heading towards functions and promotional events. A few red carpet looks grabbed all the eyeballs and you'll be shocked but these were not thigh-high slit dresses or little black dresses. Malaika Arora, Esha Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh stunned in bold sarees last night and fans are in love.
Bollywood Buzz: Alia Bhatt Drops Adorable #TB From Her Weddin Day
Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday penned a heartfelt birthday post for her school friend Meghna Goyal. Taking to Instagram Story, Alia dropped an unseen picture from her wedding day with actor Ranbir Kapoor. The snap shows Meghna giving a peck on Alia's cheek. "My first love... happy 30 gorgeous girl @meghnagoyal...I love you (red heart emoji," she captioned the image.
Latest Updates: 'Sholay' Actor Satinder Kumar Khosla Passes Away
Veteran actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, popularly known as Birbal, has died. He was in his 80s. Khosla breathed his last on Tuesday evening at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. His friend Jugnu confirmed the news of the demise of the ‘Sholay’ actor to ANI. Khosla passed away due to cardiac arrest. His final rites will be performed on Wednesday.
Thank You For Coming: Shehnaaz, Bhumi, Kusha Stun In Bold Outfits
'Thank You For Coming' cast Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi turned heads last night in super-sexy outfits. The actresses danced and posed for the paps and their pictures and videos have now taken over the internet. They stunned in bold outfits, except for Dolly who went for golden, all the other 4 slayed in black.