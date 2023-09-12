trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661149
JAWAN

Jawan: Sanya Malhotra Praises Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Says 'It was my childhood dream...'

'Jawan' has breached the Rs 500 crore mark in worldwide figures in all formats. 

Last Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 12:26 AM IST|Source: ANI
Jawan: Sanya Malhotra Praises Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Says 'It was my childhood dream...' Pic Courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: With 'Jawan', actor Sanya Malhotra ticked off working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan from her bucket list. Sharing her experience working with King Khan, Sanya said, "It was my childhood dream to work with Shah Rukh Sir and it finally got fulfilled. I feel lucky that I got the opportunity to work with him and learn so much from him. He is not only a good actor but also a great human being. He is an extremely humble person."

She added, "I used to observe him so much on the sets. I used to look at the way he conducts himself and trust me he left me in awe every time. I now understand why people love him so much." In the film, Sanya played the role of Dr Eeram. She is one of the women from Jawan's much-talked-about girl group. She recently visited Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre and watched 'Jawan' along with the audience.


Talking about it, Sanya mentioned, "It was a surreal moment. My heart swelled with pride on seeing the audience watching the film with so much enthusiasm. They were literally dancing to 'Zinda Banda', whistling on dialogues and whatnot. Jawan's memories are etched in my heart forever. I am forever grateful to Atlee sir. "

Helmed by Atlee, 'Jawan' also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi. The film hit the theatres on September 7 and since then it has taken the box office by storm. The film has breached the Rs 500 crore mark in worldwide figures in all formats. 

