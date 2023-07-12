trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634512
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHAH RUKH KHAN

'Jawan' Title Song Singer Raja Kumari Pens A Heartwarming Message For Shah Rukh Khan

This is Raja Kumari’s second collaboration with King Khan, earlier she sang a song for him in Zero. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 05:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Jawan' Title Song Singer Raja Kumari Pens A Heartwarming Message For Shah Rukh Khan 'Jawan' Title Song Singer Raja Kumari Pens A Heartwarming Message For Shah Rukh Khan ( source: Pic Courtesy: Instagram )

New Delhi: With the very first glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan dropping in today, social media has gone into celebratory mode. While much applause has been pouring in for the power-packed prevue, lots of fans have been lauding the film’s music too. And one integral part of the film’s discography has been singer Raja Kumari. Raja has not just sung the title track for Jawan, she has also written it. After watching the teaser from the film, she couldn’t contain her excitement and penned a heartwarming note for SRK. 

This is Raja Kumari’s second collaboration with King Khan, earlier she sang a song for him in Zero. Now being associated with his film again, Raja Kumari took to social media and wrote, “Thank you, Anirudh and Shah Rukh Khan for calling me to write and perform the title track! Can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

This is just the tip of the iceberg, for everything about Jawan, is only bigger and better. And after Raja Kumari pointed at the amazingness the title track carries, and the stellar prevue released, fans would indeed be very excited to see it. Jawan releases on 7th September. On the work front, Raja Kumari is doing a lot in the independent music space and will soon release her own music records.

cre Trending Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded