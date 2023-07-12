'Jawan' Title Song Singer Raja Kumari Pens A Heartwarming Message For Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: With the very first glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan dropping in today, social media has gone into celebratory mode. While much applause has been pouring in for the power-packed prevue, lots of fans have been lauding the film’s music too. And one integral part of the film’s discography has been singer Raja Kumari. Raja has not just sung the title track for Jawan, she has also written it. After watching the teaser from the film, she couldn’t contain her excitement and penned a heartwarming note for SRK.

This is Raja Kumari’s second collaboration with King Khan, earlier she sang a song for him in Zero. Now being associated with his film again, Raja Kumari took to social media and wrote, “Thank you, Anirudh and Shah Rukh Khan for calling me to write and perform the title track! Can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

This is just the tip of the iceberg, for everything about Jawan, is only bigger and better. And after Raja Kumari pointed at the amazingness the title track carries, and the stellar prevue released, fans would indeed be very excited to see it. Jawan releases on 7th September. On the work front, Raja Kumari is doing a lot in the independent music space and will soon release her own music records.



