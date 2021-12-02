हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jersey film

Jersey: Shahid Kapoor singing 'Mehram' is balm to one's soul

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Jersey' revolves around Arjun (Shahid), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfill his dream of representing Team India for his son. 

Jersey: Shahid Kapoor singing &#039;Mehram&#039; is balm to one&#039;s soul

MUMBAI: A soulful track 'Mehram' from Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film 'Jersey' has been released. Sung by Sachet Tandon, 'Mehram' is a soulful song. The track's sequence sees Shahid manifesting his desire of turning cricketer once again for the love of his son.

Sharing the link of the song on Twitter, Shahid wrote, "#Mehram... the loving comforter. The heart of our film. Hope you feel the depth of its emotion. Presenting our first song from #Jersey."

Sachet has also expressed his happiness of working on the song. "We have made Mehram with all our love and passion. It's a song that you listen to when you're having a bad day but still have your go-getter spirit fuelled with adrenaline. We hope you enjoy the song as much as we loved making it for you," he said.

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Jersey' revolves around Arjun (Shahid), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfill his dream of representing Team India for his son. The film will release in theatres on December 31. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jersey filmJersey film songmehram songShahid KapoorMrunal Thakur
Next
Story

Ranveer Singh expresses gratitude post '83' trailer release

Must Watch

PT9M40S

Two Omicron cases found in India