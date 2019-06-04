close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jisshu Sengupta

Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose, Akshay Anand join 'Sadak 2'

Pooja also shared an image of a special note by Mahesh to Jisshu.

Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose, Akshay Anand join &#039;Sadak 2&#039;

Mumbai: Actors Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose and Akshay Anand are the final cast members of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's "Sadak 2", which also stars Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

On three actors completing the cast of the upcoming film, Pooja tweeted on Tuesday: "And the three that do, are not only actors I admire greatly but some of favourite people as well! Rare combination that! Can't wait to start work with them."

Pooja also shared an image of a special note by Mahesh to Jisshu.

"My father's special message to @Jisshusengupta which he imprinted in his trademark ‘capital' scrawl, on the script of #Sadak2 - 'In the heart of darkness there is light'. Indeed there is," she captioned it.

"Sadak 2" is sequel to the hit 1991 film "Sadak", a romantic thriller, which featured Pooja and Sanjay. The film is scheduled for release on July 10, 2020.

 

Tags:
Jisshu SenguptaPriyanka BoseAkshay AnandSadak 2
Next
Story

Hrithik Roshan gives wings to poor kids in 'Super 30' trailer

Must Watch

PT2M42S

Doctor beats up patient at Jaipur hospital