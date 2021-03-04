हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Jogira Sara Ra Ra: Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops an on-set pic with Neha Sharma

The Serious Men star shared an endearing Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) picture from the sets of ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ with co-star Neha Sharma on his social media profile.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra: Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops an on-set pic with Neha Sharma
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has some plum deals in his kitty. After completing his London shoot of upcoming venture Sangeen, the talented took off to Lucknow for Jogira Sara Ra Ra. 

Sharing the photo, Nawazuddin wrote, “A few speed breakers but the ride is ON! Here’s an ‘aawwff’ camera moment from #JogiraSaraRaRa

The upcoming film is directed by Kushan Nandy. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Serious Men and has an impressive repertoire of films in this year, Bole Chudiyan being one of them.

 

