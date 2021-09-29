हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ek Villian Returns

John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor's 'Ek Villain Returns' to release on Eid 2022

'Ek Villian Returns' will release in July 2022. The film features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Ek Villain Returns&#039; to release on Eid 2022

Mumbai: The much-awaited Bollywood thriller ‘Ek Villain Returns’ will release on Eid 2022 - which will fall in the month of July. Fans are ecstatic as ‘Ek Villain’ gave them an adrenaline rush and they expect the same from the sequel.

Announcing the release date of the film, producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and wrote, "Iss baar hero nahi, Ek Villain Returns on Eid 2022. Revenge will be served on 8th July 2022."Directed by Mohit Suri, ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film ‘Ek Villain’ which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erkrek (@ektarkapoor)

The new part stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. It is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar`s T-Series and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. 

