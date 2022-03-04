हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
John Abraham

John Abraham drops new poster of action-thriller 'Attack - Part 1', trailer to be out on March 7

'Attack - Part 1' tells the story of a daring rescue mission led by India's first Super-Soldier played by John Abraham.

John Abraham drops new poster of action-thriller &#039;Attack - Part 1&#039;, trailer to be out on March 7
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The trailer of the John Abraham-starrer 'Attack - Part 1' will hit the airwaves on Monday with the film booking April 1 for worldwide theatrical release.

The film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The actor confirmed the theatrical release of the film with a brand new poster on Instagram.

The film poster shows John, dressed as a super soldier, riding a bike, with bruises on his face. He appears to be a long ranger and is pursued by a helicopter. The actor captioned it writing, "GET READY FOR #ATTACKin3 #Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1st April 2022." It appears that the film is being made in three parts, however, there is no official confirmation on the same. 

'Attack - Part 1' tells the story of a daring rescue mission led by India's first Super-Soldier played by John Abraham. John's character in the film undergoes radical cybernetic modifications to enhance his biomechanisms in order to ward off terrorist threats on Indian soil.

As it prepared to hit the screens on January 28, 2022, the omicron variant played spoilsport thereby pushing its release further. Meanwhile, John also has 'Ek Villain Returns' up his sleeve along with 'Pathaan' the first look video of which was released recently.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
John AbrahamAttack trailerAttack filmJacqueline FernandezRakul PreetJohn Abraham film
Next
Story

Jalsa teaser out: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah carry grim faces in this intense-dark thriller

Must Watch

PT13M21S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Update: Russian Army Enters Kyiv