Mumbai Saga

John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi's 'Mumbai Saga' FULL HD version leaked online, Tamilrockers at it again!

Mumbai Saga is not the first film to be hit by piracy. Previously too, many Bollywood and regional movies have been leaked online by Tamilrockers. 

John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi&#039;s &#039;Mumbai Saga&#039; FULL HD version leaked online, Tamilrockers at it again!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga has been leaked online and the notorious site Tamilrockers is at it again. Reports suggest that the Mumbai Saga Full HD film was made available online for download within hours of it releasing in theatres on March 19, 2021. 

Mumbai Saga is not the first film to be hit by piracy. Previously too, many Bollywood and regional movies have been leaked online by Tamilrockers. 

Mumbai Saga is directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by T-Series. It features John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles.

The actioner is set in the backdrop of the 80s and 90s. The film was released on March 19, 2021.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, 2.0, Angrezi Medium, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Love Aaj Kal and Street Dancer 3D were hit by piracy as well.

Also, Telugu romantic drama movie Uppena was leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz, and other torrent sites in HD quality. 

 

