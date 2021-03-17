Emraan Hashmi’s romantic avatar in Lut Gaye song from 'Mumbai Saga' gets a thumbs up from fans - Watch

New Delhi: The makers of Mumbai Saga have released the first song titled ‘Lut Gaye’ which has clicked with the audience. Featuring Emraan Hashmi, who plays a cop in the gangster drama, the song is a prequel to Emraan’s character Vijay Savarkar and his unrequited love story that spurs him to start his mission to end crimes.

The romantic ballad 'Lut Gaye' which will be attached at the beginning of the main film is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and written by Manoj Muntashir, and song directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

The Original Song Credits are given to Aankh Uthi Mohabbat Ne song. It was crooned by the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Watch Lut Gaye song here:

The track which is actually a part of Mumbai Saga’s OST was released by the makers as a single even before releasing any asset or trailer of the high octane action film.

The makers, director Sanjay Gupta and producer Bhushan Kumar, decided to take the route that films took for promotions in the late 1990s-early 2000s.

Talking about the story behind Lut Gaye, producer Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) said, "Sanjay and I have always been on the same page and we believe in giving the music of a film a space of its own to bloom and to grow on people. Lut Gaye has received a lot of love for its melody and the video. Even though it was originally a part of the film, we went ahead and released the song to build curiosity behind Emraan’s character. In between the blazing guns and action sequences, Lut Gaye couldn’t fit in the narrative, thus the song was promoted as a single and look how well it has been accepted by the audience."

Elaborating on the method deployed for promoting the film, director Sanjay Gupta said, "Back in the day, we would create a separate music video for the songs we would not include in the film, although the tracks were fantastic to say the least. I’ve done it on so many occasions in the past for my films. So this time, it just so happened that we had a great track on our hands but we could not include it in the film’s narrative. Bhushan Kumar and I decided to create an independent music video for it and release it individually. That way, a song gets a life of its own which has not happened too often with film songs lately. Apart from promoting the film, as true patrons of music, we wanted to underline the effort made by the composers, lyricists and singers."

A T-Series and White Feather Films production, Mumbai Saga, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir, releases on March 19.