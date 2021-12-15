हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
John Abraham

John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet's action-packed 'ATTACK' teaser out - Watch

'ATTACK’ stars John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film is based on a daring rescue mission led by a lone ranger Officer played by John.

John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet&#039;s action-packed &#039;ATTACK&#039; teaser out - Watch

New Delhi: Ending days of wait, the makers of 'ATTACK' have dropped the first teaser of the actioner. It gives a glimpse into the world of the super-soldier played by John Abraham. 

Dr Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios, John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present this action entertainer before the audience. 

A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, 'ATTACK' is releasing worldwide in cinemas on  January 28, 2022. 

John Abraham was last seen in Satyameva Jayate 2 which was released on Thursday, November 25 this year. The Milap Zaveri directorial is a sequel to the 2018 film 'Satyameva Jayate'.  Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni play titular roles.

In the 2018 release, John Abrahan played a police officer and a common man. Similar to the first part, the sequel will revolve around John fighting against injustice and power imbalance.

 

