John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet's action-packed 'ATTACK' teaser out - Watch

New Delhi: Ending days of wait, the makers of 'ATTACK' have dropped the first teaser of the actioner. It gives a glimpse into the world of the super-soldier played by John Abraham.

'ATTACK’ stars John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film is based on a daring rescue mission led by a lone ranger Officer played by John.

Dr Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios, John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present this action entertainer before the audience.

A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, 'ATTACK' is releasing worldwide in cinemas on January 28, 2022.

John Abraham was last seen in Satyameva Jayate 2 which was released on Thursday, November 25 this year. The Milap Zaveri directorial is a sequel to the 2018 film 'Satyameva Jayate'. Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni play titular roles.

In the 2018 release, John Abrahan played a police officer and a common man. Similar to the first part, the sequel will revolve around John fighting against injustice and power imbalance.