John Abraham-Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Attack' release day out, film based on true hostage crisis

MUMBAI: Actor John Abraham on Thursday (February 3) announced that his upcoming action film 'Attack' will have a worldwide theatrical on April 1 by Pen Marudhar. Written and helmed by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand, the film is based on a true story of a hostage crisis.

'Attack' stars Abraham as a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter operation. The film will be headlining a big ticket franchise and its first part will introduce the cinematic universe created by the makers.

The actor took to Instagram to announce the release date and share a poster of the film. "Get ready to witness our country's first super soldier and his strike to save the nation's pride. #Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1st April, 2022," the 49-year-old actor wrote. Actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet too shared the same post on their Instagram handles.

An elated Dr Jayantilal Gada, shares his thoughts on the franchise, Attack (Part1), saying, "'Attack' is a very interesting concept, and having John Abraham as a super soldier is perfect! I’m hoping this is a breakthrough movie that will usher in a new age of films in our industry as the visual effects and scale compliment the movie beautifully. 'Attack' (Part1) will be released in cinemas on 1st April and we will soon start pre-production for part 2.”

Actor John Abraham adds, "The film goes down a road no other action films here have tried, there’s a sci-fi angle, a complex drama, there’s a question mark on how india handles terrorists and takes into account of what are history is and who we are as a nation and I can’t wait for the audiences to watch it in cinemas as it was super exciting brining this film from paper to reel."

The release date of the movie has been postponed multiple times in the past owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was initially gearing to release in cinemas on Republic Day 2022, but was pushed due to the spike in COVID cases.

'Attack' also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The action-entertainer is jointly produced by Abraham's banner JA Entertainment, Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios and Ajay Kapoor Productions.

