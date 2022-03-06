John Abraham’s ‘Attack’ trailer to launch tomorrow, film will hit theatres on April 1

New Delhi: John Abraham starrer action-thriller ‘Attack’ (Part1) trailer is scheduled to release tomorrow. The film is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and apart from John, it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

John took to Instagram to share the poster of the film. The ‘Satyamev Jayate’ actor captioned his post, “GET READY FOR #ATTACKin1 #ATTACKTRAILER OUT TOMORROW! #Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1st April, 2022”.

The film is produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions.

In the poster, John is donning a fierce look. He is wearing a combat suit and is armed with heavy-duty guns in both of his hands. Jaqueline and Rakul are missing in the poster.

Fans loved John’s look and showered praises in the comment section. “Woooooooooooooooow,” wrote one. Another commented, “I am waiting for this movie”. A third wrote, “Surprise package of the year. Attack”. Many others dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section below.

Previously speaking about, ‘Attack’, John had said in a statement, “The film goes down a road no other action films here have tried. There’s a sci-fi angle, a complex drama and there’s a question mark on how India handles terrorists. It takes into account what our history is and who we are as a nation”.

Earlier, John had shared a teaser of his and Shah Rukh Khan starrer much-anticipated and awaited film ‘Pathaan’. The YRF movie also stars Deepika Padukone and marks SRK’s comeback after 2018 debacle ‘Zero’.

Sharing the ‘Pathaan’ promo, John wrote, “PATHAAN Arriving in theatres on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you @iamsrk | @deepikapadukone | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf”.