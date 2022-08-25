New Delhi: The makers of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ got something really exciting for the viewers. Yash Raj Films released the first look of John Abraham from the film. The caption of the post read, “@thejohnabraham is ready to get the fire started in #Pathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

John’s look has been released just five months before the scheduled release of the film. The video shows a bomb ticking and then exploding after which John’s look as the main antagonist of the film was revealed. Fans started posting heart and fire emojis as the look was released. “This face off will be remembered for ages,” commented a user.

Releasing looks one by one, director Siddharth Anand, said, “Every announcement of Pathaan is like revealing a piece of an epic puzzle, in front of the curious eyes of the fans and audiences, leading right up to our release day. We aspire for every asset of Pathaan to be a big talking point mainly because, we fortunately, have the content to create that buzz.”

The ‘War’ director also feels that the projection of the villain should be as big as the hero, so that there is a massive tussle between them. “John Abraham is THE antagonist, THE villain of Pathaan. And I have always believed in the fact that the villain’s projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero’s. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John! We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar,” he further added.

The makers had earlier revealed the first look of actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the silver screen after four years. He was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s ‘Zero’.