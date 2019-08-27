close

Batla House

John Abraham's 'Batla House' maintains solid grip at Box Office

The film presents John in the role of a cop named Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: John Abraham's latest outing 'Batla House' clashed with Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' at the Box Office. Both the films released on August 15—Independence Day and fortunately have done well as the collections suggest.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: “#BatlaHouse [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.58 cr, Sun 7.21 cr, Mon 2.26 cr. Total: ₹ 86.04 cr. India biz.”

The film presents John in the role of a cop named Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. Besides, John in the titular role, there are some known faces such as Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj and Manish Chaudhari playing pivotal parts.

The movie is written by Ritesh Shah and edited by Maahir Zaveri. 'Batla House' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani

Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham and Sandeep Leyzell. The movie is based on the encounter which raised quite a few eyebrows. 'Batla House' is helmed by Nikkhil Advani.

 

 

