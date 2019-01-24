हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
John Abraham

John Abraham's 'Romeo Akbar Walter' new poster out!

'RAW' will hit the screens on April 12, 2019, and it is helmed by Robbie Grewal. 

John Abraham&#039;s &#039;Romeo Akbar Walter&#039; new poster out!

New Delhi: The handsome B-Town hunk John Abraham's 'Romeo Akbar Walter' (RAW) is high on the buzz word. The makers have unveiled the new poster of the film which stars John, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Sikandar Kher in lead roles. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: "Teaser out tomorrow... New poster of #RomeoAkbarWalter #RAW... Stars John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Sikandar Kher... Directed by Robbie Grewal... 12 April 2019 release."

'RAW' will hit the screens on April 12, 2019, and it is helmed by Robbie Grewal. 

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput was set to star in the spy-thriller but due to a date clash with another project, he could not take it on. It has been produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal. 

The makers will unveil the teaser on January 25, 2019. 

