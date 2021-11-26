हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Satyamev Jayate 2

John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate 2' opens with poor collection of Rs 3.60 crore

'Satyameva Jayate 2' opened in theatres on Thursday.

John Abraham&#039;s &#039;Satyamev Jayate 2&#039; opens with poor collection of Rs 3.60 crore
Film poster

NEW DELHI: John Abraham's much-awaited action-thriller 'Satyamev Jayate 2' arrived in theatres on Thursday and it collected Rs 3.60 crore on the day of its release. Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film collection and wrote that 'Satyamev Jayate 2' needs to grow big on the ticket counter as it has to face Salman Khan's 'Antim: The Final Truth', which released o Friday. 

He also revealed that the film is performing better at single screen theatres than multiplexes. Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday, "Satyameva Jayate 2 registers low numbers on Day 1... Multiplexes weak... Single screens of mass circuits better, but not enough to compensate... Going forward, will need to grow on Day 2, since it faces another mass-centric film (Antim)... Thu ₹ 3.60 cr. India biz."

Meanwhile, John-starrer 'Satyamev Jayate 2' is also facing a tough challenge from Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi'. The film had a power-packed performance at the Box Office and is all set to enter the Rs 200-crore club. 

