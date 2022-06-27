MUMBAI: Comedy-drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' has minted Rs 36.93 crore in three days, the makers said on Monday (June 27). The film, which raked in Rs 9.28 crore as an opening figure, has since gathered momentum in the ticket window and set the cash registers ringing. It collected Rs 12 on Saturday and Rs 15 crore on Sunday and stands with a net collection of Rs 36.93 crore.

Made at a budget of Rs 85 crore, the film has been directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions. It stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

The official Twitter handle of Karan Johar's Dharma Production banner shared the first-weekend Box Office figures of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in a poster. The film earned Rs 9.28 crore on day one, Rs 12.55 crore on day two, and followed it up with Rs 15.10 crore on day three, bringing up the opening week numbers to a total of Rs 36.93.

"Pyaar aapka satrang da! It's blessings galore at the Box Office, thank you for all the love! #JugJuggJeeyo," the tweet from Dharma Productions read.

Billed as a progressive take on modern-day relationships, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is a family entertainer that revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. It has got a thumbs up from the audience.

